Saddleworth author turns to internet to launch fourth book

A SADDLEWORTH author is getting creative to make sure the coronavirus outbreak does not delay the launch of her fourth novel.

Phaedra Patrick had planned to hold the event with Oldham Library to unveil The Secrets of Sunshine to readers, as she has done with her previous books.

Government guidelines mean the event can no longer be held at the library so instead there will be an online session on Thursday, May 14 at 7.30pm via Facebook Live.

Phaedra will be doing a reading from her new book, which will be available in paperback, ebook and audiobook, and answering questions.

And to celebrate the launch, she is giving away a signed copy. Just post a question on the Facebook event or comments on the evening and you will be entered into the draw.

Register now for the free event on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/2RCsS2W and access the link on the day via the Facebook event: https://bit.ly/2RFwYY3

The Secrets of Sunshine tells of single dad Mitchell Fisher who has given up all hope of romance, until one day he spies a woman on his home-town’s renowned ‘love story’ bridge.

When he rescues her after she falls into the river, he’s surprised to feel an unexpected connection to her.

But then she disappears leaving only one clue to her identity – a secret message on the padlock she left behind.

As word spreads about Mitchell’s heroic act, strangers write to and tell him their own stories which help him to open his heart to finding love again.

Phaedra explained: “The idea came to me after I noticed padlocks hanging on bridges, everywhere from Manchester City centre to Gran Canaria.

“I was aware of the famous Pont Des Arts bridge in Paris that collapsed under the weight of ‘love locks’ several years ago and it made me wonder about who hung them there and what the stories were behind them.

“I had a picture in my head of a man whose job it was to remove the locks and that he’d probably had his heart broken in the past.

“I called him Mitchell Fisher after the street my grandparents used to live on, Mitchell Street in Coldhurst, Oldham.”

And even with her fourth novel just hot off the press, Phaedra is already busy typing away after signing up to write a fifth and sixth books for HarperCollins in the UK and US.

