Saddleworth children’s group to Sing a Rainbow for the NHS

Hartbeeps Saddleworth and Tameside is one of over 100 Hartbeeps groups that will be aiming to raise money for the NHS this week.

Inspired by the beautiful pictures of rainbows seen in windows and on pavements across the UK, they will be running a free rainbow themed class suitable for all children between 0-5.

Stephanie Spike, owner of Hartbeeps Saddleworth and Tameside said: “People have been loving our online Hartbeeps@Home sessions and we wanted to take this opportunity to give something back to our amazing NHS.”

The 20 minute session includes classic children’s songs including ‘Sing a Rainbow’ and ‘Zoom to the Moon,’ as well as some of the most popular songs from Hartbeeps classes.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone, and those with young children and new-born babies can feel particularly vulnerable and isolated without their support networks. We want to not only support the NHS, but bring smiles, laughter, music and dancing into everyone’s homes.”

The session will be able to view Live on Thursday 7th May at 11.00am on Hartbeeps Saddleworth and Tameside’s Facebook page, and a fundraising page on JustGiving.com has been set up so people can donate. http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hartbeeps

