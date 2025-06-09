Saddleworth band lives the dream with Wembley ‘performance’

A BAND of ardent Oldham Athletic fans achieved their dream of playing at Wembley before the Latics got back into the Football League.

Sort of.

‘Life a Blue’, the second single from the Boundary Parkas, blasted over the tannoy to a record 52,115 crowd that saw Micky Mellon’s side snatch a dramatic 3-2 victory in the National League Promotion Final against Southend United on Sunday, June 1.

The Springhead quartet followed it up by performing the song live in front of a packed Boundary Park at the team’s party the following day.

“The weekend still hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” the band said after their whirlwind couple of days.

“Hearing our song being played at Wembley before the cup lift to 52,000 people and then to performing on the pitch at Boundary Park to 13,500 Oldham Athletic fans will be a memory we will cherish forever.

“The best club, the best fans.

“Our home Boundary Park.”

The track features the distinctive vocals of Latics owner Frank Rothwell, who spits a slick bar to rival that of Tommy Cannon’s cameo on previous single ‘I’m a Roughyed.’

In between Wembley and Boundary Park, the nostalgia-laden folk-rockers even managed to squeeze in an appearance at the Liquid and Envy nightclub after dashing to the Retiro Street venue for a 1am set.

Fronted by songwriter Kieran McMahon, the group also features members of Paul Weller’s band, Twisted Wheel, Dirty Laces and the 99s.

‘Life a Blue’ is not the first time Oldham Athletic have prompted locals to burst into song.

Grandad Roberts and his son Elvis – aka comedians Smug Roberts and Archie Kelly – released the infamous ‘Meat Pie, Sausage Roll’ on major label WEA Records in 1998, which proved so popular it was re-released to coincide with England’s Euro 2004 campaign.

Latics find out the date they return to the Boundary Park pitch in League Two on Thursday, June 26, when the EFL releases the 2025/26 fixture list.