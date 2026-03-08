Saddleworth bus pass change welcomed by Parish Council

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council has backed the news that bus pass holders will be able to use them before 9.30am.

One of the main complaints about the scheme was that they were not applicable in the morning rush hour.

But from Sunday, March 1, they will be able to be used on Bee Network services, which takes in Saddleworth.

And members of the parish authority have welcomed the move that allows older and disabled users the ability to travel more easily.

Cllr Philip Gaul raised the issue at the full council meeting on Monday, February 23.

He acknowledged there are still issues with the provision of services in Saddleworth, but this change together with the retention of the £2 single fare and the introduction of the bus hopper scheme, means users feel that at last they are being listened to by Transport for Greater Manchester.

He said: “This is really good news for those that have a bus pass, in particular for disabled students who need to attend classes or lectures before 09.30am.

“Most bus holders are aware of the change, but few know it starts from Sunday, March 1 and I hope that by raising it, it will increase publicity for the start date.”

Cllr Kathryn Phillips added: “Transport for Greater Manchester should be commended for the change” and Uppermill Cllr Roger Blackmore said the change was “very positive.”

Greenfield Cllr Jeff Garner noted that many Saddleworth residents will benefit from this initiative.