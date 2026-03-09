Why you should consider a cold-weather holiday

Most of us tend to travel through Europe in the summer sunshine, planning holidays while picturing the likes of lavender in Provence, Italy’s rolling central hills and vineyards, Spain’s sultry shoreline and the glittering Greek islands.

However, a winter getaway can be just as rewarding – and just as sunny – and at the time when we need rest most. Discover why you should consider a cold-weather European holiday in 2026/27.

The benefits of winter travel

Winter is arguably the best time for a holiday, when dark days and long nights leave many of us longing for the chance to switch off from routine. Even a long weekend escape can be a significant lift in January or February, leaving you invigorated for the coming year, and a family getaway is a great way to inspire more magic during the festive period.

Cities are much quieter in winter, so you can explore world-class sites and museums without crowds and queues, and if you stick to country capitals you don’t have to worry about attractions closing down for the season. Some, like gothic Prague and cobblestoned Edinburgh, are perhaps at their most beautiful when illuminated by sparkling lights and frost. Away from the urban you have idyllic countryside retreats, transformed into winter wonderlands by snow.

Top winter holiday spots in Europe

Europe offers several destinations that truly come into their own during winter. High-altitude resorts in the Alps attract skiers from across the globe because reliable snowfall and extensive lift systems allow you to explore vast mountain terrain over several days, even later into the season.

Further north, travellers head to Finland to experience Arctic winter landscapes. You can watch the sky for the Aurora Borealis, drive through forests on a husky sled and visit reindeer farms that operate throughout the snowy months. Local guides typically schedule evening excursions when solar activity looks promising. Iceland feels like another world, with mighty waterfalls plunging into freezing sea and miles of vast frozen tundra.

In the main part of the continent, European capitals such as Vienna glow with traditional Christmas markets where you can discover local snacks and crafts.

Cold-weather activities to try

Winter activities work best when you approach them gradually rather than treating them as extreme sports, especially if you’re travelling with kids.

Skiing remains the obvious draw in alpine regions, but beginners should start with short morning lessons before exploring easier slopes later in the day, rather than heading straight to higher ground. Choosing to plan a Val Thorens ski holiday or trip to a similarly large and well-located resort means there’s runs for everyone, including alternative snow-based activities and indoor entertainment like swimming pools, gyms and cinemas.

Snowshoeing is a gentler outdoor activity. Simply strap lightweight frames onto your boots and walk across snow-covered trails that would otherwise feel inaccessible, for astonishing frozen vistas. Many resorts mark or guide you along routes through peaceful woodland areas where you rarely encounter others.

You might also try dog sledding or winter fat-biking, both of which allow you to cover greater distances across snowy terrain with minimal effort. After time outdoors, alpine spas provide a surprisingly rewarding contrast when you step into steaming outdoor pools while snow falls around you.

Planning the practicalities

Successful winter trips demand preparation, especially if you’ll be facing harsh conditions. Start by checking typical temperatures and daylight hours for your destination so you can plan a realistic itinerary. Bear in mind that Northern Europe often sees limited daylight in midwinter, which might limit the duration of certain activities.

Pack layers instead of heavy single garments, so you can easily adjust your temperature as needed. A thermal base layer, insulating mid-layer and waterproof outer shell allow you to adapt to changing conditions without overheating during activity. Good gloves and waterproof boots are essential on and off the slopes, or when you spend several hours outside in the city.

You must book your flights, accommodation and key activities in advance, since winter availability often concentrates into shorter seasonal windows. Certain activities essential to your enjoyment, like ski lessons, will also fill up quickly, so don’t overlook these when organising the trip.