Saddleworth business notes growing demand for greenhouses

GREENFIELD-BASED Hartley Botanic have launched ‘virtual greenhouse consultations’ to help meet demand for those inspired to own a greenhouse during lockdown.

The long-standing Wellington Road business has experienced a near 35 per cent increase in customers citing ‘growing their own’ as the primary reason they want to invest in a glasshouse or greenhouse since lockdown. To help meet demand, Hartley Botanic, has launched same day ‘Virtual Greenhouse Consultations’ to help speed up the planning of customer orders.

The consultations will allow company experts to view homeowners’ gardens remotely providing advice on location, size and design along with important considerations when it comes to installation and maintenance.

Managing Director Tom Barry said: “We have experienced a renewed interest in our glasshouses and greenhouses during lockdown.

“Many of our existing customers are making use of their beautiful structures as a way to while away the hours and the pandemic has thrown back into focus the idea of becoming more self-sufficient.

“But in the current climate, our priority is to keep both our customers and our colleagues safe and well.

“We can’t visit homeowners at their property at the moment. But one of our experienced sales executives can now visit them at home ‘virtually’ to talk through the requirements of their new Hartley, looking at the proposed location and to answer any questions to help them make their decision.”

Planning a greenhouse? Here are five top tips:

Lockdown dreaming is useful:

Spend time envisaging how you intend to use your greenhouse before deciding on a size and style.

Location, location, location:

It is very important to get the location of your greenhouse right.

It needs plenty of sun throughout the year, in a location which does not become too exposed in cold weather. It also needs to be sited near a water supply.

Consider the soil:

If you want to include growing beds within your greenhouse you need to make sure the soil it is positioned on is fertile.

Will you need planning?:

Generally, this is not required when installing a greenhouse for domestic use.

But do your homework if you live in a Grade 1 or 2 listed property or are lucky enough to live in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Prioritise ventilation:

One of the most common reasons for plant failure in greenhouses is becuase of insufficient ventilation.

Ventilation is prioritised in Hartley Botanic structures – make sure it is a priority for you too when choosing a structure.

Customers interested in purchasing a Hartley Botanic greenhouse should visit: www.hartley-botanic.co.uk or call 01457 819155 for more information.

