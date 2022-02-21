Saddleworth businesswoman named one of 2022’s most inspiring female founders

SADDLEWORTH-BASED businesswoman Susan Witterick has been named as one of the UK’s most inspirational and dynamic female entrepreneurs by the f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign.

She started acoustic consultancy dBx Acoustics, which has headquarters in Ancoats, in 2013 to provide acoustic consultancy and design services to the property and construction industry across the country.

With offices in Manchester and London, Susan leads a team of five and her live projects include the new Harlow campus for the UKHSA (formerly Public Health England), three new residential developments for Mulbury City in New Cross, several schools in the southeast with Reds10 and acoustic design of new offices in London for a national newspaper.

The f:Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign showcases trailblazing female founders who lead businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Now in its fifth year, the growing campaign attracted a record number of applications for this year’s ‘#ialso100’ line-up.

Susan is being profiled alongside 100 female entrepreneurs from across the country as part of a campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK.

She has been selected for her work around inclusivity and diversity, and for her efforts to destigmatize neurodiversity. She is an advocate for autism awareness and sits on the Institute of Acoustics diversity and inclusivity committee.

Susan commented: “I’m thrilled to have been included in the fEntrepreneur #also100.

“It’s important to me that nobody should feel excluded from a career because they don’t feel like they fit the mold.

“I hope the success of dBx Acoustics will encourage others to create a workplace in which they can thrive.”

Both f:Entrepreneur and Small Business Britain were founded by Michelle Ovens CBE, who is also the director of Small Business Saturday UK.

f:Entrepreneur was launched on International Women’s Day 2017 to highlight the stories of female business owners and help provide inspiration and role models, and also offers a host of events and training and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability and confidence.

Michelle said: “Congratulations to Susan at dBx Acoustics and all of the brilliant female entrepreneurs featured in this year’s #ialso100.

“It is so vital we recognize and celebrate the phenomenal contribution that women running businesses are making across the UK and the positive impact they are having, not just on the economy, but on wider communities too.

“The last few years have been hugely challenging for small businesses, yet despite this female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish in the UK, and is very much at the heart of the UK’s recovery.”

• To see the full line-up of the 100 women featured in this year’s f:entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign visit https://f-entrepreneur.com

