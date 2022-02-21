Corrie off the cobbles?

THE future of Robert Fletcher’s Paper Mill in Greenfield has yet to be decided.

And while the sprawling site remains largely derelict, it is often used as a film location.

Celebrity spotters were intrigued by a recent sign bearing the initials ‘C.S.’ to direct production vehicles to the works’ former entrance.

In the past, Fletchers, which closed suddenly in 2001, has been visited by Coronation Street stars.

The Platt family were filmed at Dovestone holiday lodges while dramatic scenes with former characters Pat Phelan and Luke Britton were shot on location in Saddleworth.

The latest visit remains a mystery – unless any Independent readers know differently?

