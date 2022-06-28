Saddleworth Captured: looking through your lens

OK, 2022 may not be going down as a vintage summer, yet, but that has not stopped you from getting out and about and enjoying what Saddleworth has to offer.

And once again that has meant a great array of photographs to choose from for this month’s Saddleworth Captured.

This month’s Star Image shows it is not just humans that are lapping it up as Chris Marshall’s picture of a dog among plants and flowers shows.

Sometimes, all too rarely it seems, you are able to wind the roof of your car down and soak up the breeze, which Muneeb Farooqui caught a driver doing as they drove through Uppermill.

The good conditions, when they do arrive, saw several readers catching just what they can do to the area.

Kate Saville, Andrew Rudder, Kevin Rutter, Peter Liggins, Jim Weems and Simon Lee all caught the effect the sunlight has on different parts of the area.

While Matthew Whalley was in a blue mood, or was he going green when he took his snap of ascending doors?

• If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, you can email photos as a JPEG

attachment to: gary@localcommunications.co.uk or post them in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group.

Search for‘Saddleworth Captured’ or visit www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

