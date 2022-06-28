Simply Red! Care home beach party welcomes special guest

A BEACH party for a group of care home residents received a special four-legged guest.

Red the donkey, together with owner Helen Brennand and husband, Matthew, made the trip from their Greenfield home to visit residents at Millbrook care home in Stalybridge.

And Red, saved by Helen from a European slaughterhouse back in 2018, was on his best behaviour though he did leave his calling card to help with the home’s award-winning flowers and garden!

While residents enjoyed a selection of sandwiches and cakes, Red received a steady supply of carrots before completing his round trip back to Saddleworth.

And it won’t be long before the charismatic 20-year-old ‘donk’ has a stablemate with Helen planning to give a new home to another rescued animal.

