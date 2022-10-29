Saddleworth Captured: looking through your lens

THE MORNINGS may be getting shorter and the nights longer but this time of year is when nature puts on a colourful show.

And Independent readers have not let the chance pass them by in this month’s Saddleworth Captured.

Star Image, however, goes to a photo that uses the natural light against something man made as Joanne Sillence’s submission of a snap by her 15-year-old son, showing the beams emitting from the window at Christ Church in Friezland.

While many are feeling that nip of cold in the air, the days – mostly – have been clear, providing perfect conditions for fine photos.

Sean Howard, Matthew Whalley, Jim Weems and Jacinta Bowie showed just how the area can look on a fine Autumn day.

And it is not just humans are enjoying chance to see some sunshine, as Diane Romanowska’s picture shows.

Given the time of year, though, the kaleidoscope of colour crated by trees and leaves could not be ignored.

Angela Tate-Wright, Steven Whalley and Matt O’Reilly’s photographs highlight just what is around us as the year draws on.

If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, post images in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group. Search for ‘Saddleworth Captured’ or head to www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452.

