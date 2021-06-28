Saddleworth Captured: looking through your lens

WHISPER it… but we think Summer may finally be here.

With the early morning and late night sunshine, there is even more opportunity to capture Saddeworth’s beauty on camera.

And Independent readers have once again not disappointed by taking full advantage.

This month’s star image, and the £20 prize, goes to Ceara Waterhouse for her view of Dovestone Reservoir from Alderman’s Hill in bright light.

The longer days mean more time to get pictures like Matthew Wren’s of the canal lock in Uppermill.

Stephen Lovett caught the spectacle of low cloud being trapped in the valley below while runners in Saddleworth have been soaking up some fantastic views, as caught by Alan Keane on the first safe socially distanced run after recent relaxing of lockdown restrictions at Sykes Pillar on Broadstone Hill.

When the light is dimming, Saddleworth can still create wonderful images, as captured by Thorsten Babetzki, who got a sunset almost creating an indigenous Australian flag as he looked towards the area from Wessenden Moor.

And the local wildlife has also been taking advantage of the conditions.

Ellie Cronin photographed goslings making their delightful way along the water while Stacey MacNaught made friend with one of the locals with a dramatic background of the transmitter at Wharmton Hill.

Craig Hannah caught more residents in the natural environment under a perfectly blue sky while Nigel Barnes’ photo is not even quality by a hare’s breadth as he caught an animal perfectly among the long grass.

• If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, you can email photos as a JPEG

attachment to gary@localcommunications.co.uk or post them in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group. Search for ‘Saddleworth Captured’ or head online to www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452.

