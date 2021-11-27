Saddleworth Captured: looking through your lens

IT may seem as though the weather cannot make its mind up day by day – will it rain, will it blow a gale or will it be what is an increasingly rare dry day?

One thing remains constant though – Saddleworth’s ability to provide fantastic photographs.

And once again, Saddleworth Independent readers did not pass up the opportunity with a series of brilliant pictures.

Nature once again took centre stage with Nigel Barnes catching a deer staring straight down the lens in the woodlands around Delph.

This month’s star image and the £20 prize goes to you for the fine photo.

The differing days – and the vibrant tones cast in Autumn – made for a fine selection of images as Kate Saville, Louise Reed, Tony Wallace and Paul Holland showed.

Wendy Burgess snapped what looked like a child having the time of her life over an orange and yellow carpet, with the weather making its own mark with the huge puddle.

A more urban landscape also provides great shots, as Ceara Waterhouse with her image of Manchester’s city centre rising in the background and Dan Wharfe with his shot of a sunny A62 proved.

And seen as Halloween has just passed, we could not resist Angela Tate-Wright’s haunting image of a graveyard.

• If you want to contribute to Saddleworth Captured, you can email photos as a JPEG

attachment to gary@localcommunications.co.uk or post them in our Saddleworth Captured Facebook group. Search for ‘Saddleworth Captured’ or head online to www.facebook.com/groups/881890929224452.

