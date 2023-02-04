Saddleworth car park re-open even later

WORK that has seen a Saddleworth car park closed for longer than originally hoped has had another delay.

Drivers have not been able to use the facility next to Brun Clough reservoir, at the A62 and the boundary with Kirklees, because of projects at nearby Swellands and Black Moss Reservoirs.

An original date of November 30 on a sign was covered over and a new one placed on cones stating February 28 – a delay of three months.

Now Saddleworth Independent has been told by the Canal and River Trust the scheme will slip into next month.

A spokesman said: “The local team has advised they are aiming for works to be completed in March.”

As Black Moss and Swellands are a mile-and-a-half from the nearest road, the trust had to build an access track, followed by a programme of essential repairs and creation of a new overflow spillway at Swellands.

It says: “This will allow vehicles to carry essential equipment and supplies to site for works in 2022/23 and will remain a vital access route for future dam inspections and routine essential maintenance.”

The car park will be levelled and re-stoned before it is used for phases two and three, which are scheduled to run for the majority of this year and next.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

