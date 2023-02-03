Roaring success for Delph tapas fundraiser

A SPANISH tapas night at The White Lion in Delph served up a treat for guests as well as raising £840 for Hog Manor Hedgehog Rescue.

The popular fundraising events have raised money for many local charities including Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

Since retirement from the NHS, Sue Ashworth has cared for injured animals at ‘Hog Manor’.

The funds raised by The White Lion pub will assist Sue in buying much needed equipment for her rescue service.

She said: “A huge thank you to Alan, staff at the White Lion and all members of the public who attended the Tapas nights. A fantastic £840 was raised for Hog Manor Hedgehog Rescue,

“This is absolutely brilliant and I am over the moon.

“A TLC Advance incubator will allow hedgehogs to stay warm whilst having nebulisers to help them breathe.”

*The next tapas nights will transport you to Indonesia on Tuesday 28th Feb and Wednesday 1st March in aid of Delph Band

