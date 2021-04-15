Saddleworth challenge to Burnham’s bid to stay Greater Manchester Mayor

AN Uppermill man is among the nine candidates on the ballot paper for the Greater Manchester Mayoral Election on May 6.

As well as local borough elections and the Saddleworth Parish Council by-election, voters can also cast their choice on who will be the next leader of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

The Mayor is a major figure in the political life of the city-region, with powers and responsibilities including setting budgets and priorities for public services including transport, housing and planning, the fire and rescue service, and Police and Crime Commissioner responsibilities.

The election, delayed from May 2020 because of the pandemic, will use a supplementary vote system in which voters express a first and a second preference for candidates.

Those vying for your vote are:

Andy Burnham, who has held the role since 2017, standing for re-election as the Labour and Co-operative Party candidate

Former Trafford councillor Laura Evans, who has clashed with Mr Burnham’s office over proposals for a Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone, is standing for the Conservatives

Simon Lepori, who has been a candidate in council elections and the 2019 general election, has been chosen to represent the Liberal Democrats

Another former parliamentary candidate, Melanie Horrocks, has been chosen to represent the Green Party

Nick Buckley, who was awarded an OBE in 2019 for his charity work in Greater Manchester, will stand for Reform UK

Stephen Morris will be standing for the English Democrats, having represented the party at the 2017 mayoral election

David Sutcliffe, a former Greater Manchester Police officer, will be standing as a self-styled ‘anti-corruption’ candidate

Alec Marvel, who lives in Uppermill, and Marcus Farmer are running as independents.

The local count for the Greater Manchester Mayoral Election will commence at 10.30am on Saturday, May 8 in the Queen Elizabeth Hall and Oldham Sports Centre.

Find out more about the Greater Manchester Mayoral Election and the candidates online: www.gmelects.org.uk, follow @GMElects on Twitter or go to the GMElects Facebook page.

People wanting to vote need to be on the electoral register, and those who are not already registered at their current address have until midnight on Monday April 19 to apply at: gov.uk/register-to-vote

Polling stations will be open with Covid-safe measures, with voters expected to wear face coverings, observe social distancing and use hand sanitiser when they arrive.

Postal votes and proxy votes are the alternative and the deadlines to apply are 5pm on April 20 and 5pm on April 27 respectively. For more information, go to gmelects.org.uk

