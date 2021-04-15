Making plans for Alan Architect retires after 50 years

ARCHITECT Alan Doherty has gone back to the drawing board for the last time.

After five decades and hundreds of projects Springhead based Alan has called time on his career at Lees based Whittaker Design.

Aged 66, the father of two joined the architectural and interior design company in 1972, shortly after its inception by the late Donald Whittaker.

“Anywhere in the borough, you are likely to be just a couple of minutes away from a building Alan has worked on over the last 50 years, both domestic and commercial,” said business partner Lee Hollinworth.

“Nearly enough every pub in the area Alan has had an input into including the Royal George in Greenfield and the Cross Keys at Uppermill.

“There was a housing development in Delph a few years ago and you will come across Alan’s projects across the North West, North Wales and even further afield in France.”

Like Lee, family man Alan, who is a grandfather of two, is a Chartered member of the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists.

Alan will continue to complete existing projects as he heads into retirement while Lee will be solely responsible for new projects.

“I have known him for about 40 years and worked with him for more than 30,” added Lee. “So, it will be sad not to see him across the desk anymore after all this time.

“But he has earned his retirement and looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Sheila, their children and grandchildren.

“I know Alan would like to thank all those people he has worked with over the 50 years,” said Lee.

“Those include clients, contractors, consultants and past colleagues, for their business, collaboration and friendship.

