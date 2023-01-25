Saddleworth chef Simon Wood delivers a perfect winter warmer

GO ON, admit it, January can be awkward in the kitchen.

Any drive, inspiration and dedication was pretty much entirely soaked up last month, not to mention everyone’s ability to deal with stress.

But while the temperatures outdoors may not offer much comfort, you can easily and cheaply rustle up a dish that will warm you up.

Nachos are a great way to use up ingredients – you can add pretty much anything on to them.

However, what really makes them is the sauce that goes on top and top chef Simon Wood has once again teamed up with Saddleworth Independent to share his ideal nacho sauce.

Quick, easy, warming – it is perfect for this time of year.

INGREDIENTS

350ml/12fl oz whole milk

25g/1oz unsalted butter

25g/1oz plain flour

150g/5½oz Red Leicester cheese, grated

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 shakes of Tabasco sauce

white pepper

METHOD

Place two saucepans on a medium heat. Pour the milk into one of the pans and melt the butter in the other.

Stir the flour into the melted butter and cook for three to four minutes.

Gradually whisk the warm milk into the flour and butter paste, stirring constantly. Keep whisking until the sauce is smooth and silky before adding more milk. This will ensure you get a smooth sauce with no lumps.

Once all the milk has been added, keep stirring and reduce the heat to its lowest setting.

Cook the sauce for a further four minutes and then stir in the grated Red Leicester. Allow the cheese to melt, stirring continuously for two minutes.

Season the sauce with the cayenne, Tabasco and a little white pepper to taste.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

