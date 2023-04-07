A SADDLEWORTH choir is seeking a new director.

Sing for Pleasure is made up of 50 members and has been meeting for more than 20 years.

Its current director, Deborah Williams, will retire later this year.

As a result, it is seeking somebody with plenty of enthusiasm and conducting experience that will guide the group through weekly sessions and public concerts.

The group meets every Wednesday (during term-time) in Uppermill with each session being well attended.

Expressions of interest welcomed at

saddleworthsingforpleasure@gmail.com

