Saddleworth Morris Men kick-off Easter tour in Greenfield

EASTER weekend started in style on Maundy Thursday courtesy of Saddleworth Morris Men.

The troupe entertained the crowds in Greenfield with two dances outside the King William IV pub.

Crowds gathered on Chew Valley Road to mark an age-old tradition.

The event proved extra special, with 14-year old Joel dancing his way in to the group to receive his waistcoat.

Joel told the Independent he had been practising daily for two months and travels over from the East Coast just to dance with Saddleworth Morris Men!

