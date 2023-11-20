Saddleworth church included on at risk register

VOLUNTEERS are seeking further ways of raising funds to help repair an iconic Saddleworth church that remains on an at risk register.

St Chad’s, on Church Lane standing above Uppermill village, has again been included in the document published by Historic England.

A bid to the Heritage Lottery Fund to support their bid for £1 million that would have assisted a scheme to restore the building and its tower, roof and ceiling was turned down.

Now the Historic England register says work is ongoing to find new ways of finding money.

Described as a ‘remote location but attracts visitors in the summer,’ the document spelled out the issue at Grade II*-listed St Chad’s.

It states after it was described as being in a ‘poor’ condition: “The nave roof, glazing and main ceiling are deteriorating.

“Repairs have been completed on the tracery to the east window, where this had bowed due to the presence of rusting iron dowels within the joint positions.

“Church volunteers are seeking further funding opportunities.”

As well as described the issues, the At Risk Register also placed the priority attached to any repairs as low.

In that category, a C grade was given, meaning there is ‘slow decay but no solution agreed.’

Known as the ‘Parish in the Moor,’ St Chad’s was rebuilt in 1831-33 but incorporating fabric from the original church of 1746.

However, there has been a place of worship dedicated to St Chad on the current site for 800 years.

