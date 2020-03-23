Saddleworth Clarion Cycling Club suspends activities but is on hand to help community

DUE to the present COVID-19 crisis, Saddleworth Clarion Cycling Club (SCCC) has suspended all activities, including club runs and their annual mountain time trial.

Unfortunately, they have also had to cancel their 10th anniversary celebrations as well.

The Club wishes to extend a helping hand to the community and members are happy to deliver medicine or other essential supplies to the self-isolated or anyone else who needs a hand.

If anyone needs assistance, all they need do is contact their Facebook Page, here: https://bit.ly/2JavwIs

The SCCC are driven by their club motto, ‘Fellowship is Life’, and now is the time for fellowship. If any of their members can assist, they will.

