Brenda Tanner (Schofield)

Beloved Mother (and in-law), Nana and Aunty aged 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6 at Mulberry Court, York. Formerly of Mossley.

Forever in our hearts.

Memorial donations may be made in Brenda’s name to York Against Cancer: www.yorkagainstcancer.org.uk/ or The Royal National Lifeboat Institution: www.rnli.org using supporter number 600 276 827.

All enquiries to John Parkin & Son 01482 376104.

