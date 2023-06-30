Saddleworth Community Hydro hailed as example to country

A SCHEME that literally gives Saddleworth power has been told it is an example the rest of the county can copy.

The project, which is based at Dovestone Reservoir, has been operating for almost nine years after becoming the first in England to generate power from the waters of a reservoir.

Its dam height of 31 metres allows it to utilise the compensation water that flows from the reservoir to nearby Chew Brook to generate enough electricity to power about 100 homes via the national grid.

And it is thought its turbine saves an estimated 170 tons in carbon dioxide emissions a year.

Now Richard Outram, one of the bosses of the Nuclear Free Local Authorities (NFLA) group, believes the Hydro based close to his home can be repeated elsewhere.

He said: “Not only is Dovestone in Saddleworth, in my native borough of Oldham, a very beautiful spot in which to walk or cycle, or otherwise watch the world go by, but nestling beneath the dam is this wonderful community-owned project that is doing its bit, with the support of local people, to make our world a greener place.

“This really is power by, for and of the people.

“Members receive only a modest rate of return on their investment in renewable energy generation, but they are happy this is so as their motivation in investing is to do good by the planet and do good in their community, rather than corporate greed!

“Most of the surplus profit generated is recycled into the local community in the form of grants to local groups.”

Saddleworth Community Hydro operates a Hydro Sustainability Fund to support renewable energy and carbon reduction projects in Oldham and surrounding areas.

One recent recipient has been St Barnabas’s Church in Clarksfield, which operates a food co-operative.

The church was keen to reduce its bills and carbon footprint by using electricity from a renewable source to keep food items chilled in its fridges, and it turned to Saddleworth Community Hydro for help.

A grant from the project agreed last week will enable the church to install roof-mounted solar panels to power refrigeration.

Richard, NFLA Secretary, visited Saddleworth Community Hydro as it held a public open day to mark the start of Community Energy Fortnight, which is held to showcase projects, share knowledge in the sector, and celebrate success.

On hand to welcome him, and other curious passers-by, were volunteer guides and project members Alison Brittle, David Chaloner, Tony Bywater and Andrew Thorne, who conducted a short tour and chatted.

Richard added: “Saddleworth Community Hydro may not be the biggest renewable energy project in the UK, but it is certainly one of the most innovative.

“In Alison, David, Tony and Andrew, their passion to do good by our environment and their pride in this project was all too evident.

“I hope that many more people will be able to visit this project and be inspired by their example to act themselves.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

