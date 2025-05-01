Saddleworth councillor announces decision to step down next year

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has announced he is stepping down in a year’s time.

Conservative Luke Lancaster is officially up for election in May 2026.

But the impending responsibility of becoming a father means he will not be standing in his Saddleworth North seat.

Cllr Lancaster was first elected in 2021, after standing in 2019, and received more than 1,000 votes when he last stood in 2023.

However, he insists he will not be seeing out his time at Oldham Council quietly, he will still be giving everything for a ‘truly special place.’

Cllr Lancaster said: “One year from now, on the first Thursday of May 2026, elections will be held to Oldham Council, and my current term of office will end.

“At this early stage, I want to announce that I will not be seeking re-election to serve Saddleworth North ward.

“Since I last successfully sought election two years ago, my personal circumstances have changed substantially, and later this year, I am set to assume parental responsibilities for the first time.

“It has been, and remains, a personal privilege and high honour to represent Saddleworth North.

“Our Civil Parish is a truly special place, with great traditions, strong community spirit, and stunning scenery.

“Over these last six years serving in local government, I am proud of my positive record in resolving resident casework, progressing small projects, supporting community initiatives, and campaigning for important causes.

“I continue to appreciate the cooperation which I have enjoyed with village associations, voluntary groups, Conservative activists, fellow Councillors, local authority staff, and of course, residents across Austerlands, Scouthead, Higher Springhead, Delph, Denshaw, Dobcross, and Diggle.

“Thank you, all, for your support.

“Particular appreciation is owed to my ward colleague, Cllr Pam Byrne, and close friend, Cllr Max Woodvine – both of whom have been wonderful to work alongside.

“Across these final 12 months of elected representation, I intend to remain as an active ward Councillor and elected member of the Conservative group.”

