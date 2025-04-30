‘Golden’ Morris dancers celebrate 25 years with Saddleworth side

TWO Saddleworth Morris Men are proudly swapping their red, blue and white hat ribbons for golden ones as they both mark 25 years with the side.

Ed Worrall and Adam Walker are making the change as the team’s new season kicks off this month and they both reach the landmark anniversary.

And the dancers are proud to keep pulling on their clogs to dance with the side across Saddleworth and worldwide.

Ed said: “I first joined Saddleworth Morris Men in early 2000, when I moved to live in Saddleworth.

“I’d been a Morris dancer with another team – Green Oak Morris Men in Doncaster – before then and had been to four Rushcarts with them. I therefore knew the team fairly well and joined as soon as I moved here.

“Dancing with the team has taken me all over the UK and also abroad to festivals in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

“The team also danced for a week-long English cultural festival in Sao Paulo in Brazil, which was an amazing experience. And we did meet someone in the audience there who came from Marsden!”

He added: “I’ve always been proud to wear the Saddleworth waistcoat, the unique symbol of our team.

“There’s a real feeling of pride in representing Saddleworth when we are out dancing locally or further afield.

“The Rushcart weekend is the highlight of the year for the team, and something we all look forward to (although cutting the rushes never gets any easier!).

“Being the Rushcart Jockey in 2011 has to be the highlight of my career with the team and to make that year’s banner (a joint effort with my wife Carolyn).

“The banner also names that year’s ‘Cart. Mine is ‘West Riding of Yorkshire’ as I’m old enough to have that on my birth certificate!

“I hope to see the team thrive and Rushcarts continue long into the future. It’s a wonderful part not only of Saddleworth’s history but of Saddleworth life today.”

Adam added: “It feels really special to have reached this landmark, undoubtedly backed up by a lot of graft and the support of a great set of lads.

“25 years in the side means I’ve been able to visit some fantastic places and its always a thrill to be out there representing not just the side but Saddleworth itself.”

