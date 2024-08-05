Saddleworth councillor blasts luncheon club closures

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has blasted funding cuts that mean much-used luncheon clubs will close.

Alicia Marland believes Labour-run Oldham Council’s decision to slash the budget for the Age UK events – and failure to secure alternative revenue – have caused them to stop in September.

Eight centres, including ones in Uppermill and Springhead, will be affected by the decision, as well as ones in Shaw, Royton, Chadderton and Failsworth.

And Saddleworth West and Lees Councillor Marland says closing them will have a huge impact on communities.

She said: “Hundreds of elderly and isolated residents attend the weekly lunch club and they will be directly affected by this closure.

“I am truly heartbroken for these elderly folk as for many it is their only opportunity to socialise or leave their home each week and enjoy a meal with others.”

Age UK was unsuccessful in a recent Lottery Community Fund application for the £50,000 needed to continue this service.

As well as providing a three-course meal, the service includes transport from home to the venue and the ability to provide advice or referrals to onward support services that these elderly guests may need.

But Cllr Marland will see if other avenues can be explored to secure the money needed to keep it going.

She added: “I am passionate about providing care and facilities for the elderly, so I want to directly appeal to the people and businesses of Oldham and Saddleworth to ask if they can offer any financial assistance to Age UK to ensure that this vital service continues for these residents.

“Please can you make contact with me if you able to support or offer any source of funding that may be keep this service going.”

Both Oldham Council and Age UK insisted they have been working to keep the luncheon clubs going and make them self-sustaining.

And in a joint statement, Cllr Barbara Brownridge, cabinet member for adults, health and wellbeing, and Yvonne Lee, chief executive officer of Age UK Oldham, insisted work is ongoing to give people support.

They said: “Oldham Council and Age UK Oldham have worked really hard together with the aim of luncheon clubs becoming self-sustaining and able to provide an inclusive service to residents across the borough.

“In September 2022, cabinet members agreed to a 12-month interim funding arrangement, which allowed time for Age UK to find an alternative sustainable model.

“During this period, Age UK was unsuccessful in securing alternative funding, so the council provided further extensions to this funding until September of this year, while conversations about their future operating models continued.

“Despite the joint work undertaken the luncheon clubs will close in September 2024.

“During this time, the council and Age UK Oldham continue to work closely together on how best they can move forward to ensure older people receive the support they require.”

