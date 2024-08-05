Unlocking the growth of small business websites with search engine optimisation.

IN today’s digital marketing landscape, it is vital for every business to cultivate a strong and authoritative online presence to attract buyers.

The best strategy to use is to optimise your website for SEO and outshine your competitors by dominating search engine rankings. SEO is a digital marketing strategy for improving a website’s visibility in Google search engines. Search engine optimisation also comes with other benefits, such as boosting your brand awareness, driving more traffic to your website, generating leads and revenue, and promoting your business 24/7.

But how do you optimise your small business website for SEO? Here are some major steps that any small business can use to optimise for SEO.



1. Use a reliable web host provider.

The first step of ensuring you rank high in Google, is investing in a quality website by partnering with a reputable and a trustworthy web hosting provider. A web hosting provider like IONOS plays a critical role in ensuring that your website is up and running on a 24/7 basis. If your website experiences regular downtime, your chances of being ranked at the bottom are high and vice versa.



2. Design a user-friendly website.

Google ranks websites that are user-friendly and easy to navigate at a high level. Take advantage of website builders and design a logical structure or layout that is crawlable and easy to navigate. Your web design should have the following:

• Search bars to help visitors find your content easily.

• Readable font size to ensure your user can read your content across the board.

• It should have appealing colours and a logo that identifies with your brand.



3. Keyword research.

Keyword research is a technique that involves identifying relevant phrases and words that relates to your business. This are words that people type on search bars when looking for a product or a service. Use goggle keyword planner to identify the perfect keywords that fits your business.

4. Creating high-quality content.

In SEO, content is king! Create a killer content that is informative, engaging and catchy that speaks to your targeted audience impacting them positively. Use the keyword that you’ve researched as an inspiration to come up with original content.



5. Backlinking.

Backlinking is a link from a different website that directly links back to your website. Having links from other reliable and credible websites is a sign that your site is authoritative, which can improve your ranking.



6. Mobile optimisation.

Most of your traffic will come from mobile device users. So, ensure that your website is mobile responsive and user-friendly.



7. High loading speed.

In today’s era, most people are very impatient and are not willing to wait. A slow-loading page is a turn-off for many people and Google. If your website takes more than ten seconds to load, users will lose interest in your website and opt for a quick-loading website. When users click on your website and leave without interacting with your content, the bouncing rate increases, which leads to low ranking in the Google search engine. Use the following techniques to increase the speed of your website



• Minimise the size of images on your site.

• Reduce the number of HTTPS requests.

• Remove plugins and any other unnecessary features.



Wrapping up.

SEO is a complex marketing strategy that can drastically boost your business’s growth and revenue. Use the tips given in this article to improve your business ranking and visibility.

