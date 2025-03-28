Saddleworth councillor blasts ‘ridiculous delays’ over 20mph zones

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has hit out at ’15 months of ridiculous delays’ over plans to roll out more 20mph zones.

A motion calling for the Oldham authority to do more work and give areas a reduced speed limit, especially on residential streets, was approved in December 2023.

But according to Saddleworth West and Lees Liberal Democrat Cllr Alicia Marland, not much has happened since.

Now she has had enough and has blasted the lack of action.

She said: “At a council meeting in December 2023, a Liberal Democrat motion which called for more work to be done on 20 mile per hour zones was approved by the council.

“In the 15 months since then, there has been only one constructive meeting. This is utterly ridiculous.

“I have been calling for meetings and trying to move this forward, because I believe this work is important if we want to make our roads safer.

“But I’ve been getting nowhere.

“I can think of no reason why the council should be preventing elected members from doing the job that our residents elected us to do.”

The Liberal Democrat group has now raised the issue with senior officers at Oldham Council and challenged them confirm that the work will go ahead and that a budget will be approved.

Cllr Marland added: “15 months on from a council decision, I expect the council to finally show elected members and residents some respect and move this issue forward.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

