Saddleworth councillor makes shock move to The Oldham Group

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has made a surprise switch to an independent party after quitting as leader of the Conservatives.

Graham Sheldon resigned from fronting the blue side of the Oldham authority in early January, also relinquishing his membership.

Now the Saddleworth South representative has crossed to become a member of The Oldham Group as he believes it is ‘doing the best for the people.’

A council meeting on December 18 had to be adjourned after it descended into a shouting match and there were claims of a confrontation with then colleague, Cllr Lewis Quigg.

Cllr Sheldon said at the time he believed “the actions of two members of my group caused the mayhem and deterioration of the meeting.”

And he explained his move to The Oldham Group by saying: “I am pleased to be joining The Oldham Group, who I believe are doing the best for the people of Oldham.

“Now, Saddleworth will be represented by the joint opposition, ensuring that our voice is heard.

“This is an important step in making sure our communities get the representation they deserve.”

Oldham Group leader, Cllr Kamran Ghafoor, added: “I have known Cllr Sheldon for quite a number of years and I am proud to welcome him into our group.

“He is a man of vision and integrity and with his help, we look forward to expanding our group into all areas of Oldham.

“We encourage anyone who shares our passion for the betterment of our town to reach out and join us in making a real difference.”

Cllr Sheldon’s decision makes The Oldham Group the joint opposition to the current administration.

And Cllr Ghafoor added: “We will continue to hold them to account at every turn, ensuring that the interests of our residents are always put first.

“This move also reflects our commitment to inclusivity.

“The Oldham Group is open to everyone, regardless of background, and we welcome those who share our passion for improving our town.

“We believe that real change comes from uniting people from all walks of life to work towards a common goal.

“We invite anyone who shares our vision to get in touch and be part of a movement that is dedicated to the future of our town.”

