Saddleworth Councillor calls for axing of fuel duty rise

A SADDLEWORTH Councillor is leading the local call to scrap a fuel duty raise that will hit people on his doorstep in the pocket.

The area’s MP, Debbie Abrahams, and town colleague Jim McMahon were among more than 250 to have backed a scheme that will see a 1p per litre rise in September, a further 2p in December and another 2p in March 2027.

That is despite the current situation affecting the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East, caused by the US/Israeli conflict with Iran and which has seen prices at the pumps rocket.

And Saddleworth South’s Cllr Max Woodvine is leading local opposition to the planned rise in duty.

The leader of Oldham’s Conservatves said: “Petrol prices are already surging at their fastest rate since 2022 – and Labour want to pile on even more.

“A family with two cars will pay an extra £156 in fuel duty between 2026 and 2029.

“For 14 consecutive years, the Conservatives found the resources to freeze fuel duty. Labour chose higher spending instead, and it is working people who are paying the price.

“Rachel Reeves herself once said that increasing fuel duty would be the wrong choice for working people. She was right then, and she is wrong now.

“Labour must axe the fuel duty hike.”