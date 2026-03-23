Diglea holiday lodge plan lodged

A DIGGLE property would be converted into holiday lodge, with an outside seating area and car parking, if planning permission is granted.

Paul Merrington, of nearby Boat Road, has applied to Oldham Council to work on the property at Diglea.

A new staircase will be the main change inside and documents supporting the scheme, which would see the property marketed through AirBnB, state why it should be granted.

They state: “The existing dwelling does not currently accommodate any off-road parking.

“Therefore, it is proposed to provide car parking within a designated area beyond the gable end of the building that will maintain pedestrian access for number three, Diglea.

“The proposed changes to the existing dwelling are mainly internal only except for cleaning and repairing where necessary the existing stonework façade to the front elevation.

“The internal changes involve a signification high quality interior design upgrade to bring the design of the cottage up to a present day, modern open-plan living space at ground floor level.

“A new staircase will provide access to two bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms.

“The proposals have regard to and respond positively to the property’s history, in particular the character and scale of the original property that remains unaltered externally except for cleaning existing stonework to enhance the front elevation to provide a more attractive appearance and to preserve its historic features.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee, or officers, will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.