Saddleworth councillor ecstatic at deputy mayor nod – even though she does not expect the role

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has spoken of her pride at being nominated to be Oldham’s deputy mayor – even though she expects to not get it.

Alicia Marland has been put forward for the position by her Liberal Democrat group.

However, despite it being meant to be her party that picks the politically neutral position, which is based on a points system, this year, it is not likely to happen.

Over the past 50 years, each group has been given the opportunity to nominate candidates in turn, ensuring appointments are balanced and alternated between the various groups and individuals on the council.

This year, however, has been shrouded in controversy with accusations of ‘grubby power-sharing deals’ involving the ruling Labour group and ‘breaking with tradition.’

Now it is likely Failsworth Independent Cllr Brian Hobin will be Cllr Eddie Moores’ deputy in a move that has been described as ‘politically motivated.’

Despite that, Saddleworth West and Lees Councillor Marland said: “It is a huge honour to have been put forward by my Liberal Democrat colleagues.

“Serving as Deputy Mayor is a wonderful opportunity to champion and support every community, village and district of Oldham Borough.

“However, it is expected that my nomination will be snubbed, following a deal between Labour and members of the Shaw and Failsworth Independent Groups.

“Sadly, it is clear the Labour Party and their so-called ‘Independent’ coalition partners have done a grubby deal.

“It is now clear that the position of Deputy Mayor is being used as a handout to one of these so-called Independents in return for votes to keep Labour in power.”

Oldham’s Liberal Democrat leader, Cllr Howard Sykes MBE, added: “At a time when the reputation of Oldham Council lies in tatters, the mayor’s office is still a respected force for good across our borough.

“For the Labour Party and their so-called ‘Independent’ supporters to politicise the office damages public faith in the council even further and destroys confidence in the political neutrality of the mayor.”

Oldham’s deputy mayor will be named at a meeting of the council on Wednesday May 21.

But ahead of the arguments, leader Cllr Arooj Shah said: “The points system was a convention, but there is nothing in the council’s constitution that mandates its use.

“Independent councillors make up a third of the council but the points system doesn’t reflect that fairly.

“The appointment of the deputy mayor is a decision which rests in the hands of all 60 councillors – not me.”

Speaking on his nomination, Cllr Hobin added: “It’s a big responsibility. When you put that medal on, you become Mr Oldham.

“From an outside perspective, Oldham sometimes looks a bit mad. I’d like to bring some calm into the chambers and the borough.”