Property focus: The Meadow, Delph

Discover your dream home nestled in the enchanting area of Delph, where breath taking views of the Saddleworth countryside await you. This stunning four-bedroom detached property is not just a house; it’s an exceptional family home boasting all the space and comforts you desire. With parking for three cars parking area and is complemented by a powered garage.

Step inside and be welcomed by a spacious hallway that leads to a versatile study which could be used as a fifth bedroom, along with a convenient WC/cloakroom for guests.

The inviting kitchen, overlooks the garden and showcases magnificent hill views. Equipped with an integrated waist-height double oven, ample space for a dishwasher, and a sleek integrated fridge-freezer, it perfectly balances style and functionality. The adjoining utility area offers additional space for a washing machine and dryer, along with plenty of storage options.

Open the back door and step into your private paradise—a carefully landscaped garden bathed in sunlight throughout the day, where you can unwind while enjoying the stunning natural surroundings.

The lounge invites you in with its charming millstone grit fireplace featuring a living flame gas fire—a cosy retreat for family gatherings. Plus, the elegant family dining room enhances your entertaining options.

Venture upstairs to find four well-appointed bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite with views over the Saddleworth hills and a fully tiled ensuite with shower. The family bathroom is equally impressive, featuring stylish tiling and a convenient shower over the bath.

As an added bonus, the garden hosts a versatile office/summer house that’s currently set up as an office, complete with power, heating, and internet access—ideal for remote work or leisure. Embrace the idyllic lifestyle you’ve always wanted in this remarkable property, where comfort meets scenic beauty. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity call West Riding to secure a viewing on 01457 819181