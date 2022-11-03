Saddleworth councillor expresses ‘no confidence’ in Andy Burnham

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has failed in his bid to force a letter of no confidence in Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham’s handling of Greater Manchester Police.

But Sam Al-Hamdani believes he should be ‘banging at the door’ to find out exactly what officers are accused of.

He also asked people to ‘look him in the eye and tell him it’s good enough’ over the force’s failings.

The Liberal Democrat tabled a motion to Oldham’s full council meeting on Wednesday, November 2 demanding the authority put pressure on the wider area’s leader.

He also highlighted GMP’s apparent lethargy in assisting with a review into child sexual exploitation in the area.

In an impassioned speech, Saddleworth West and Lees representative Cllr Al-Hamdani said: ““It is not good enough.

“This force failed victims of domestic abuse under Andy Burnham’s watch. Look me in the eye and tell me that’s good enough.

“They failed to provide information, repeatedly, to the investigation. Look me in the eye and tell me that’s good enough.”

Cllr Al-Hamdani’s motion stated: “Newsam and Ridgway’s review into CSE in Oldham, commissioned by Andy Burnham, notes the following, ‘The review started in January 2020, yet it took until November 2021 to agree a data processing agreement with GMP (for comparison, a complete data processing agreement with Oldham Council was agreed in April 2020).

“’This data processing agreement with GMP only covered two of the 11 cases investigated – Shabir Ahmed and ‘Sophie.’’

“Newsam and Ridgway further note that the lack of an agreement affected the quality of assurance that they could give about the quality of the conduct of GMP.”

Cllr Al-Hamdani also claimed GMP could not provide the data for allegations against its officers, which the Metropolitan Police had been ‘absolutely carpeted’ for, because ‘our records aren’t kept in a way that allows us to provide that data for anything longer ago than 2020.’

“They don’t know what’s going on,” he added at the meeting. “If I was Andy Burnham, at the time I saw that report about the Met, I’d have been banging in the door demanding to know those figures.

“Maybe he has asked that question but they couldn’t provide that information to me.

“Andy Burnham said the previous Chief Constable was sacked because he wouldn’t provide a data compliance agreement when we were going through the investigation in Oldham.

“We got a new one but he didn’t provide that. Why not?

“If Andy Burnham was in charge and he sacked the first one because he wasn’t doing it, what’s going on? It doesn’t make any sense.”

GMP has been taken out of special measures, which it was placed into in December 2020 following significant concerns raised in His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMICFRS) Victim Service Assessment – particularly that 80,000 crimes had gone unreported – which resulted in the mayor asking Chief Constable Ian Hopkins to step down.

Cllr Al-Hamdani’s motion also highlighted the effect of cuts by the Conservative Government – but is in no doubt about where the responsibility lies.

It added: “HMICFRS reported that GMP was failing victims of domestic abuse in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“From 2016, all chief officers at GMP have been replaced. The only two senior posts that have remained unchanged throughout this entire period are the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice, and Fire – Andy Burnham and, his appointee, Baroness Beverley Hughes.”

Councillors were asked to decide whether they agree with the notion, ‘victims of crime in the borough of Oldham, and across Greater Manchester, are being failed.

‘Andy Burnham has failed and the Conservative government’s approach to policing and criminal justice has failed.’

They were also asked to instruct chief executive Harry Catherall to, ‘write to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Greater Manchester to inform them of council’s lack of confidence in their ability to effectively manage GMP.’

However, councillors voted against the approach, which Cllr Al-Hamdani insisted, ‘was not about the police but about the management and priorities that are set for them.’

