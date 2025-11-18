Saddleworth councillor leads call for more action on e-bikes

A SADDLEWORTH councillor has led the call for more police funding to tackle the problem of e-bikes and scooters.

And Alicia Marland has gained support from across the area and the political divide.

The Saddleworth West and Lees Liberal Democrat was behind a move to make further efforts in Oldham to stop usage that is both illegal and anti-social.

It will see Oldham Council write to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to ask that Greater Manchester Police receives more money to tackle the issue.

Cllr Marland highlighted a case from Wythenshawe in March, in which 14-year-old Jacob Calland died, to highlight the dangers.

She told a meeting of the authority on Wednesday, November 12: “Two teenagers took the decision to take a ride on an e-scooter, a crash ensued and Jacob, who was the pillion passenger and just 14-years-old, died minutes later.

“His family is now rightly campaigning for regulations to be introduced to prevent any further deaths.

“So if there is a message that you can share to your communities it is this. Please tell your ward members that e-bikes and scooters are illegal for use on public roads unless they are hired through an authorised rental scheme. The nearest rental scheme is in Salford.”

Saddleworth North Conservative Cllr Luke Lancaster backed the motion, highlighting complaints he has received from people living in his ward.

While Saddleworth South Lib Dem Cllr Helen Bishop spoke of her own experiences of seeing near misses involving children.

She also told how criminals are coercing youngsters using them to further their activities.

Now after the motion was carried, Oldham Council will ask Shabana Mahmood for further dedicated funding for GMP to use in tackling the anti-social use of off-road motorbikes, electric bikes and electric scooters.

It will also ask GMP’s Chief Constable, Sir Stephen Watson, to ensure it remains a priority for the force.

Locally, a campaign educating the public into the legalities of these vehicles and encouraging residents to help build up an intelligence-led picture so police can carry out targeted operations by anonymously reporting instances and homes suspected of housing anti-social users will be launched.

And housing providers such as First Choice Homes, Great Places and Guinness Partnership will be asked to work with Oldham Council to develop and plan of education and intelligence to support GMP in operations to tackle the anti-social use of off-road motorbike, e-scooters and e-bikes.