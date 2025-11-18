Tributes flood in after Saddleworth-based businessman’s death

SADDLEWORTH is rallying around after a business owner whose products became nationally known died suddenly.

Charles Barlow, who formed Greenfield-based Barmy Flags, passed away ‘peacefully and with dignity’ after suffering a heart attack while at a gym on Tuesday, November 4.

He also sustained a brain injury that was deemed to be too severe and he died on Friday, November 14.

Partner Tracey Seviour has been left devastated by the loss.

Now the community around the Waterside Mill base of his business, as well as those who worked with him and fellow supporters of Manchester United, are raising thousands of pounds to pay for his funeral costs.

Amy White, who set up an online fundraising page which so well on the way to reaching its £4,000 target, said: “He passed away doing what he loved most, running. He often joked that if he ever were to go, that’s exactly how he’d want it to happen.

“He was loved by so many. His family, his friends, the football community and his local running club.

“It’s impossible to put into words how much he will be missed.

“We miss you, Charles. Even writing this without hearing you muttering away in the background feels surreal.

“We hope we’re doing you proud.”

The outpouring of emotion following news of Mr Barlow’s death has been huge, from all corners of the country.

His products became a fixture at just about every major sporting event and almost every football club has a banner relating to it made by Barmy Flags at its Tanner Business Centre base.

“A whirlwind of a character. A paradox, a walking contradiction. Incredibly smart and daft as a brush at the same time,” Pete Hobson described Mr Barlow as.

“When it came to work, he was always switched on. Every order was important. He loved his business and was extremely proud of its reputation.

“He was always worried about competitors cropping up but they always fell by the wayside as they were missing one key ingredient. Him.

“He was the first, after all, and he built it from nothing, using his mother’s old sewing machine in his garage with material picked up from who knows where!

“He died doing what he loved, running, albeit on a treadmill.

“One grain of solace in all this is that he will not have been aware of what happened or the stay in hospital afterwards. (Although part of me thinks he would have enjoyed the fuss of the five ambulances and the armed police that turned up at the gym to answer the call!) Not to make light of it though.

“The staff at Village Gym in Morley did everything they could to save him, but it seems it was just Charlie’s time.”

*DONATIONS towards Mr Barlow’s funeral costs can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/9dxj7r-charles-barlow.