Saddleworth councillors call for answers over Diggle 20mph zone

COUNCILLORS in Saddleworth have demanded a timescale on when a 20mph zone will be placed in Diggle.

The Oldham authority has previously agreed a principle of a 20MPH scheme outside Saddleworth School with some funding coming from the new housing development scheme.

But as yet, no-one knows exactly when it will be put in place.

Now both parish and borough politicians have called for a date of when work will be done.

Saddleworth Parish Councillor Michael Powell said “There have been two accidents recently in the village and this just highlights the need for a 20mph scheme that covers the entire village, including both schools and the nursery.

“We asked local residents in a survey some time ago and there was plenty of support for 20mph across the village.

“We want the council to commit to an extended scheme and outline plans and some timescales for this.”

Liberal Democrat representatives say they have been lobbying for 20mph speed limits for some time, including a motion in December 2023 where they argued that more than half of all accident casualties occur on roads with 30mph limits and a pedestrian is seven times more likely to die if they are hit by a vehicle travelling at 30mph than they are at 20mph.

And Saddleworth North borough Councillor Garth Harkness added: “I have requested a number of times that a scheme be extended to cover the whole village.

“I have funded some speed surveys near the band club and have met with an officer on site to discuss various options, but we are still awaiting confirmation and commitment.

“It is frustrating. We want to see progress. We want to know it is on the agenda and will be done.”

In response, Oldham Council’s cabinet member for transport and Highways, Cllr Chris Goodwin, said: “The council is currently progressing several 20mph zones across the borough, including the various schemes proposed in the Saddleworth villages of Uppermill, Dobcross, Diggle and Delph, and also the schemes selected, agreed and approved via the all-party working group.

“Many of these schemes overall will be completed this current financial year, but schemes such as this do go through a number of necessary time-consuming stages including statutory consultations and legal advertising and processing, prior to the designed schemes being constructed on site.

“The council is committed to facilitating a scheme in Diggle and it will be going out for statutory consultation imminently.

“We hope to legally advertise the proposals in the autumn, and subject to objections implement before the end of the calendar year.”