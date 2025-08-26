Saddleworth councillors question Oldham building renaming

SADDLEWORTH councillors have hit out at the renaming of an Oldham building after man they say has ‘absolutely no connection to our borough, nor the building itself.’

The borough’s Grade-II listed Old Library, on Union Street, has opened for public viewing following a renovation project costing more than £30 million.

But it is being renamed the ‘JR Clynes Building’ after trade unionist and former Labour Party leader John Robert Clynes, who was born in the town and is an honorary freeman of the borough.

In explaining the choice as leader Cllr Arooj Shah and Civic Mayor, Cllr Eddie Moores, opened it, the authority stated: “Clynes was born in Oldham in 1869 and started work in the cotton mills as a child.

“He went on to become a leading trade unionist, leader of the Labour Party, and a government minister – one of the first working-class men in Britain to reach such high office.

“Renaming the Old Library in his honour is a proud moment for the town, celebrating both Oldham’s heritage and one of its most remarkable figures.”

But that has drawn questions from Saddleworth South Cllr Max Woodvine, the leader of the borough’s Conservative group.

He said: “Beyond being born in Oldham, Mr Clynes has absolutely no connection to our borough, nor the building itself.

“Indeed, he was never elected by the people of Oldham nor served the people of Oldham in any public office.

“There was no consultation at all with the taxpaying public of Oldham on what this building should be called, which I believe is anti-democratic and shameful.

“Once again the council is putting the Labour Party first and Oldham second.”

Conservative councillors say they put two alternative names forward, Winston Churchill and John Platt, who they branded “brilliant leaders and industrialists.”

Saddleworth North’s Luke Lancaster added: “I agree with Max.

“Like much else arranged by this Labour Administration, the renaming process has been atrocious.

“The Old Library is a civic building which belongs to the people of Oldham. Their input should have been invited, but of course, in the same anti-democratic spirit to which we have become accustomed, it was not.

“Instead, Oldham Labour has cynically used this renaming to celebrate their own party history. Civic presentation should not be plagued with partisanship like this.”

Oldham councillors are set to move into new council offices on September 1, but Cllr Woodvine added that even though the surroundings will change, the Tories’ approach will not.

He added: “We will provide strong opposition to the Labour Party administration, now propped up by Independent coalition partners, and hold them to account on their performance ensuring residents receive value for money from council services.”