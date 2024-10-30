Saddleworth councillors told ‘ship will not sink’ after CEO move

COUNCILLORS in Saddleworth have been assured losing the borough’s chief executive to neighbouring Tameside will not ‘sink the ship.’

As the Independent told, borough representatives from the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats voiced their anger at his new arrangement, which will see him work with where he lives for four days a week.

Those doubts made their way down the road as concerns over bringing him in were raised by opposition members.

Independent Cllr Kaleel Khan asked: “How does the council justify this part-time arrangement? Will this temporary set-up provide the sustained leadership Tameside requires or is it merely a short-term solution?

“There’s frustration within Oldham Council about this arrangement. We also heard reports of dissatisfaction and a toxic environment, with criticism from Independent, Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups.

“If this set up does not lead to general improvements, it could have unintended consequences.”

But as assistant Shelley Kipling was appointed as acting chief executive of Oldham Council, succession planning was highlighted as a reason why the area will not fail.

Labour Cllr Claire Reid told a special meeting of Tameside’s authority on Tuesday, October 29: “I too have heard that frustration, but frustration comes from the fact that Mr Catherall is such a fantastic chief executive, they’re very, very sorry to lose him four days a week – not least because of the regeneration work in Oldham town centre, you only have to walk around.

“Also, a role Mr Catherall has carried out in Oldham is nurturing a deputy chief executive. They allow leaders, heads of service, assistant heads of service, assistant directors and directors to step up and learn the trade of a higher level.

“They therefore have a wide pool of people to step up into that role, to learn the ropes and to keep the ship sailing.

“His record is second to none. I can’t wait tom see what he does in Tameside.”

Shelley Kipling’s appointment was unanimously recommended by the Oldham Council’s cross-party appointments committee before being ratified at an extraordinary meeting of the full authority.

She said: “It’s a privilege to be stepping up to this role at such an exciting time for Oldham.

“As a council we are working with local people, local businesses and our partners to drive real improvements to services alongside transforming town and district centres.

“These changes do not alter our priorities as a council and we remain committed to our residents, the services we deliver and to making Oldham the best possible place to live, work and visit.”

Leader Cllr Arooj Shah added: “Her experience, energy and love for Oldham shone through the interview process.

“The breadth of her knowledge and commitment to Oldham makes her the ideal person to step into Harry’s shoes.

“Shelley combines an extraordinary ability to bring people together with a razor sharp strategic focus that translates into delivering real change.

“That unique combination of passion and professionalism has already made a huge difference to Oldham and I have no doubt she will continue to do so as acting chief executive.”

