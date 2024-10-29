Delph’s ‘That Wine Cellar’ toasts to two years with birthday bash

A POPULAR wine haven in Saddleworth is celebrating two years in business.

‘That Wine Cellar’ on King Street is celebrating its second birthday, and owner Ian Howard is inviting customers old and new to join in the festivities.

Opened in 2022, the cosy tasting room and wine shop has become a beloved fixture in Delph, attracting wine enthusiasts with its curated selections and delicious cheese boards.

To mark the milestone, Ian is hosting a special birthday bash on Sunday, November 3, from 11am to 9 pm, complete with complimentary tasting, snacks, and exclusive discounts for attendees.

Ian, a sommelier with a passion for introducing unique wines to the community, expressed his gratitude for the support that’s made his venture a local success.

“It’s a scary time to open a business, and I call myself an idiot daily,” he told the Saddleworth Independent.

“But because of the people who support me, especially the people of Delph, who are out of this world in terms of community spirit, I’ve managed to last two years.”

The all-day celebration is Ian’s way of thanking his customers. There will be a variety of nibbles provided by local Saddleworth businesses and an array of handpicked wines available for tasting.

Those looking to take a bottle home can enjoy special discounts on purchases made during the event.

As for the future, Ian is committed to maintaining ‘That Wine Cellar’s’ reputation for niche, quality wines at fair prices.

“It’s a big thank you,” Ian shared, “and I’m going to continue to stock niche, quality products and present people with the best possible prices.”

‘That Wine Cellar’ is open: Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11am to 6pm, and Friday, Saturday from 11am to 8pm.

The shop also maintains an active presence on social media, where customers can find more information, or visit their website at www.thatwinecellar.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

