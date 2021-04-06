Saddleworth discovery walks: Exploring Greenfield and Uppermill

By Chris Maylor,

WITH the recent spell of beautiful spring-like weather and the lengthening of the days, here is another local walk to help ease the burden of the current Covid-19 restrictions.

At only three miles, and mostly flat throughout its course, walk number six in the Saddleworth Discovery Walks guidebook is ideally suited for either a morning or early evening stroll.

Setting off from The Lime Kiln Cafe, on Wool Road, built in 1916 and originally used as stables, head along the picturesque Huddersfield Narrow Canal towards Uppermill.

Construction of the canal began in 1794, but due to a series of ongoing problems it was not completed until 1811. At 20 miles long it passes deep underneath the Pennine hills at Standedge, making it the highest navigable waterway in Britain.

Reaching Wades Lock, cross the road and continue along the canal towpath until Chew Valley Road. Turning left along the road, you will soon past an old Toll House at the junction of Wellington Road. Built around 1827, it was in use until 1885.

Beyond the former Greenfield Conservative Club, which is now houses, turn left along the Pennine Bridleway, which follows the course of the former Micklehurst Loopline, along which cargo trains ran from Stalybridge to Diggle.

Eventually the route passes Saddleworth Swimming Baths, a former railway goods yard. Beyond Saddleworth School, the route turns left down Ryefield Drive, at the bottom of which is another old Toll House.

Turning right along the road, return to the Lime Kiln Cafe, which serves a range of tasty refreshments.

