Saddleworth estate agent plays part in raising five-figure charity total

AN ESTATE agent with a branch in Saddleworth has raised a five-figure sum by walking, running and cycling over 180 miles across Lancashire and Yorkshire.

More than 140 staff from Ryder & Dutton, which is situated on Uppermill’s High Street, and its parent company, Northern Estate Agencies Group (NEAG), took part in the Coffee Cup Relay challenge, which took in the firm’s 36 bases.

And the impact has seen some £12,000 contributed to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mark Manning, managing director of NEAG, said: “Our team came together with incredible energy for our second Coffee Cup Relay, covering 180 miles across Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

“After the success of our first Relay in 2023, the team has done us proud once more, raising vital funds for Macmillan, a charity that’s so close to many of our hearts.

“A huge thank you to everyone who took part and also to everyone who has donated.”

Northern Estate Agencies Group has a long-term partnership with Macmillan, having supported the charity in West Yorkshire since 2012.

And the group has committed to raising more than £60,000 for Macmillan between 2023 and 2027.

Stacey Rhodes, Macmillan’s senior relationship fundraising manager, added: It’s fantastic that the NEAG team stepped up to this huge challenge for a second time and raised an incredible amount that will help people living with cancer.

“These fundraising efforts are vital in ensuring Macmillan can provide support and services to people living or affected by cancer.

“On behalf of everyone at Macmillan, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the whole NEAG team who took part.”

For further information on the Northern Estate Agencies Group fundraising efforts for Macmillan, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/relay2025.