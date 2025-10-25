Saddleworth Parish Council to hold meeting in Lydgate

SADDLEWORTH Parish Council is heading to Lydgate for its October meeting in a bid to make local government more open and accessible to residents.

The meeting will take place at Lydgate Parish Hall on Monday, October 27, starting at 7.30pm, with councillors set to discuss local issues and hear from members of the community.

Chairperson Cllr Helen Bishop said the move is part of her commitment to make the Parish Council “more accessible and transparent” by holding meetings in different parts of Saddleworth.

The Council will be guests of Love Lydgate and the Lydgate Community Association, who have welcomed the opportunity to host local representatives.

“We are delighted to have them and hope lots of people come along to see their council in action,” said Jennifer Greenwood, Chair of both organisations.

Residents are encouraged to attend and see how the Parish Council works to represent their community.