Saddleworth estate agents raise more than £35,000 in memory of colleague 

A TEAM from a Saddleworth estate agents has raised more than £35,000 after completing a 196-mile relay challenge in memory of a much-loved colleague.

Then group from Ryder & Dutton and its parent company, Northern Estate Agencies Group (NEAG), ran, walked and cycled the distance to honour Sophie Knight.

After she passed away earlier this year at the age of 42 after living with cancer, the fundraising challenge was organised to celebrate her life while supporting two charities that help people and families affected by terminal illness.

The relay began on Monday, 13 July, with colleagues, alongside Sophie’s husband and daughter, running, cycling and walking 196 miles between NEAG’s 36 branches and offices across Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

After five days, the team completed the challenge at St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds, having exceeded the original fundraising target by more than £15,000.

The money raised will be split equally between St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds and the Ruth Strauss Foundation, two organisations that provide specialist care, practical guidance and emotional support to people living with terminal illness and their families.

Mark Manning, managing director of NEAG, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who took part in Relay for Sophie, which was our way of celebrating her life, honouring her legacy and supporting two charities that make such a meaningful difference to families facing incredibly difficult circumstances.

“Our target was £20,000, so to raise more than £35,000 is an incredible achievement and a fitting tribute to Sophie.

“Thank you to everyone who took part in the challenge, and to those who supported it and donated so generously.”