Saddleworth estate agents to join 196-mile relay in memory of beloved colleague

Staff at Ryder & Dutton’s Saddleworth branch will lace up their trainers next week as they take part in a 196-mile charity relay in memory of a much-loved colleague who died from cancer earlier this year.

The challenge, named Relay for Sophie, will see 170 employees from Ryder & Dutton and its parent company, Northern Estate Agencies Group (NEAG), run, walk and cycle between the group’s 36 branches and offices to raise £20,000 for two charities supporting people affected by terminal illness.

The event honours Sophie Knight, who led the marketing team at NEAG. Sophie was diagnosed with cervical cancer in the summer of 2025 and died just a few months later, in January 2026, aged 42. She is survived by her husband, Alex, and their 10-year-old daughter, Agnes.

Sophie was the driving force behind the company’s first Coffee Cup Relay Race in 2023, when colleagues travelled more than 180 miles between branches and raised over £13,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support. She later organised a second relay in 2025, raising a further £12,000.

Now, colleagues are continuing that legacy with a third fundraising challenge dedicated to Sophie’s memory.

The relay begins on Monday, July 13, which would have been Sophie’s birthday. Participants, including her husband and daughter, will travel between every Ryder & Dutton, Manning Stainton and Mortimers branch over five days.

The team is due to arrive at Ryder & Dutton’s Saddleworth branch on Tuesday, July 14, before setting off on the next six-mile leg of the journey to Ashton.

Funds raised will support the Ruth Strauss Foundation and St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds, two charities providing specialist care, guidance and emotional support to people living with terminal illnesses and their families.

Mark Manning, managing director of NEAG, said: “We were all devastated to lose Sophie. She was a much-loved colleague and friend who brought energy, positivity and passion to everything she did, and she cared deeply about helping others.

“The relay challenges were something Sophie was incredibly proud of, so it felt only right that we continue that tradition in her memory. Relay for Sophie is our way of celebrating her life, honouring her legacy and supporting two charities that make a real difference to people affected by terminal illness.

“We’re incredibly proud of everyone taking part and hope to raise as much money as possible for these two worthy causes.”

Hugh Thompson, head of partnerships at the Ruth Strauss Foundation, added: “We are so grateful to the team at Ryder & Dutton for choosing to support the Ruth Strauss Foundation through this remarkable challenge.

“It’s a wonderful tribute to Sophie, who was clearly well-loved and respected by so many people. The relay challenges Sophie organised in the past were hugely successful and raised large amounts of money to help people living with cancer. We are sure this challenge will be just as successful, and every pound raised will help us to provide expert care and support to patients and their families when they need it most. We wish everyone taking part the very best of luck.”

Anyone wishing to support the challenge and make a donation can do so here: https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/16469/relay-for-sophie/