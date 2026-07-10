Forest Friends celebrates strong first Ofsted report

A FOREST school pre-school and nursery in Grotton is celebrating after inspectors awarded it strong marks across all areas in its first Ofsted report.

Forest Friends Pre-School received a “strong standard” rating for achievement, behaviour, welfare, teaching, inclusion and leadership following an inspection in May.

The setting, which opened its doors in September 2024 based at Grotton Pavilion Community Centre on Station Road, provides outdoor learning opportunities for children aged 18 months to five years old, with activities ranging from campfire cooking and nature exploration to using real tools under supervision.

Inspectors praised the nursery’s approach to learning, saying children are “well prepared for their next stage in learning” and describing youngsters as “confident, independent and motivated learners”.

The report highlighted the close links between the pre-school and local primary schools, with staff working alongside teachers to support children as they move into Reception classes.

Ofsted also commended the way children with additional needs are identified and supported, noting that targeted interventions help them make rapid progress.

Inspectors said youngsters “thrive within the nurturing and highly inclusive environment”, where they arrive eager to learn and build strong relationships with staff and one another. Parents told inspectors that the setting feels “like family”.

The nursery’s curriculum also received praise, with staff recognised for encouraging children to develop ambitious vocabulary and an understanding of the world around them. Inspectors noted that children confidently use words such as “nocturnal” and “delicate” during play.

Children were also praised for their behaviour and growing independence, with the report highlighting how they learn to assess risks, manage their own self-care and support friends.

Safeguarding arrangements were found to be effective, with Ofsted concluding that the nursery has created an “open and positive culture of safeguarding”.

While praising the setting’s achievements, inspectors said leaders should continue their efforts to remove barriers for children who need additional support in order to further improve outcomes.

Managers Kim Lee and Adele Rafferty told the Saddleworth Independent: “We are absolutely delighted to receive such a positive report from our first Ofsted inspection. The inspector highlights the caring and positive behaviours of the children in our setting and we couldn’t be more proud of them.

“The report further highlights our nurturing and calm environment where our team is truly passionate about the work they do.

“We are proud of everyone at Forest Friends pre-school and the nursery’s achievements from opening its doors in September 2024. Well done team Forest Friends.”