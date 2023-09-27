Saddleworth event listing: Fun dog show

FOUR legged friends of all ages, colours, sizes and talents will compete at a Fun Dog Show on Sunday, October 15 from 10.45am-3.30pm.
There are 13 fun classes, with rosettes for first to fourth places, and winners receive a free pass to the Best in Show class plus a goody bag. £2 per dog per class, pay ring side, no pre-registration.
This is the inaugural Fun Dog Show at Dawson’s Field, Scouthead, organised by the Pennine Animal Welfare Society and hosted by the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group.
There will also be stalls, food and drinks, a tombola, kids games, three-legged racing, wheelbarrow racing, sack races, and sausage bobbing.
The event will be opened by the Mayor of Austerlands Stuart, who will also choose the Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show along with other judges.
Show schedule:
11am: Pedigree Perfection, M/F, any age
11:20am: Furry Family, two or more dogs
11:40am: Lovely Lady, F, any age/breed
12noon: Handsome Hound, M, any age/breed
12:20pm: Puppy Love, M/F, up to 12 months
12:40pm: hrs Golden Oldie, M/F, 7 years and over
13:00pm: Best Rescue, M/F, rescue
13:15pm: Junior Dog Handler, (16 yrs and under)
13:30pm: Waggiest Tail
13:45pm: Supreme Sausage Catcher
14:00pm: Best Trick
14:15pm: Best Fancy Dress Outfit
14:30pm: Scruffiest Pooch
14:45pm: Best In Show and Reserve Best In Show