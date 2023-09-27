Saddleworth event listing: Fun dog show

FOUR legged friends of all ages, colours, sizes and talents will compete at a Fun Dog Show on Sunday, October 15 from 10.45am-3.30pm.

There are 13 fun classes, with rosettes for first to fourth places, and winners receive a free pass to the Best in Show class plus a goody bag. £2 per dog per class, pay ring side, no pre-registration.

This is the inaugural Fun Dog Show at Dawson’s Field, Scouthead, organised by the Pennine Animal Welfare Society and hosted by the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group.

There will also be stalls, food and drinks, a tombola, kids games, three-legged racing, wheelbarrow racing, sack races, and sausage bobbing.

The event will be opened by the Mayor of Austerlands Stuart, who will also choose the Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show along with other judges.

Show schedule:

11am: Pedigree Perfection, M/F, any age

11:20am: Furry Family, two or more dogs

11:40am: Lovely Lady, F, any age/breed

12noon: Handsome Hound, M, any age/breed

12:20pm: Puppy Love, M/F, up to 12 months

12:40pm: hrs Golden Oldie, M/F, 7 years and over

13:00pm: Best Rescue, M/F, rescue

13:15pm: Junior Dog Handler, (16 yrs and under)

13:30pm: Waggiest Tail

13:45pm: Supreme Sausage Catcher

14:00pm: Best Trick

14:15pm: Best Fancy Dress Outfit

14:30pm: Scruffiest Pooch

14:45pm: Best In Show and Reserve Best In Show

