Saddleworth event to help people feeling ‘stuck’ 

ARE you feeling stuck? Do you want to get unstuck?

If so, a simple conversation at a Saddleworth pub may put you on the way towards it.

Local film maker, writer and coach John Matthews admits he knows too much about the issue, getting free of it and, occasionally, ending up there again.

Now on Tuesday, July 14, he is hosting How Stuck Am I? A chance for people feeling in a similar situation to get together and talk it through.

Mr Matthews said: “I’ve been stuck many times in his life, sometimes for prolonged periods.

“As my one-time mentor Bill put it, ‘He just keeps getting up, dusting himself off and gets going.’

“But is there more to it than that? The short, light-hearted and entertaining conversation explores what being stuck really means, why it happens, and some surprisingly simple ways people get themselves moving again.

“Who knows? Maybe someone will pick up an idea or two, or maybe they’ll discover they’re not as stuck as they think.”

How Stuck Am I? Takes place upstairs at The Railway pub, on Shaw Hall Bank Road in Greenfield, from 8pm until 9.15pm on Tuesday, July 14.

No ticket is required and there is no entry fee, All you have to do is turn up.