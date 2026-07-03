Motorists can take a test drive and help raise money for hospice 

LOCAL drivers are being invited to get behind the wheel of a new Ford model while helping raise vital funds for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice.

The Drive 4 UR Community event will take place at the Royton-based hospice this weekend, with Ford UK donating £30 to patient care for every test drive completed through the scheme.

Visitors will have the chance to try out a range of electric, hybrid and performance vehicles, including the Puma, Puma Gen-E, Capri, Explorer, Kuga, Mustang, Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit Custom, E-Transit Courier and Ranger PHEV.

Test drives will be available from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, July 4, and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, July 5.

The event will also include children’s activities, while Café K at the hospice will be open for refreshments.

The fundraiser is being organised in partnership with OMC Motor Group, which previously donated a Ford Transit Custom van to the hospice in 2025. The vehicle has since been used by the facilities and retail teams to support the running of the hospice and community events across Oldham.

Jonathan Eglin, managing director at OMC Motor Group, said: “As a family-run business with deep roots in Oldham, supporting organisations that make such a profound difference to local families is incredibly important to us.

“Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides outstanding care and support to people facing life-limiting illnesses, and we’re proud to be able to help raise funds through this fantastic initiative from Ford UK.

“Every test drive generates a £30 donation to the hospice, with no obligation to purchase a vehicle.

“We would encourage as many people as possible to come along, experience the latest Ford range, and help us raise vital funds for a truly deserving local charity. A short test drive could make a lasting difference to families across our community.”

David Dawson, health and safety facilities manager at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said the donated van has made a big difference to the charity’s day-to-day work.

“Our new van is much more reliable and fuel efficient, as the last one was coming to the end of its life,” he commented.

“It looks fantastic – especially with our hospice branding – and helps to keep operations running smoothly and on time. A big shout-out to OMC Motor Group and Ford UK, whose support we are incredibly grateful for.

“Oldham has a huge heart, and the goodwill we receive proves it every day. We hope to see lots of you at the test drive event.”

To book a test drive, visit https://www.omcmotorgroup.co.uk/blog/ford-news/drive-4-ur-community/

Drivers must be aged 18 or over and hold a valid driving licence and insurance.